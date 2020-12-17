John St. Clair | Abt Associates

John St. Clair, who has more than 25 years of operations and finance experience, with a focus on global operating models, has joined Abt Associates as vice president, project delivery and operations.

Before coming to Abt, St. Clair was the vice president of International Offices for RTI International. His tenure there included the design, implementation and leadership of RTI’s Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, Kenya. He also expanded the regional office model to Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, leading the global regional offices and India subsidiary for many years.

Prior to RTI, he served as director of Financial Planning & Investor Relations for Motricity, where he led financial planning and analysis, budgeting, investor relations, and merger and acquisition due diligence, and as chief operating officer at Open Source Risk Management.

St. Clair holds a Master in Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

