Joshua Gurland, Sarah Ekstrom, Ellen Cole, Ruth Marino and Maggie Lopez | WPC

Washington Property Company of Bethesda has promoted five of its professional staff members as 2020 comes to a close.

Joshua Gurland is WPC’s new senior vice president of leasing. He joined WPC in 2013 as Vice President of Commercial Leasing. During his time at WPC, he has been directly responsible for leasing over 1.3 million square feet of office and retail space within WPC’s portfolio.

Sarah Ekstrom, who has been WPC’s controller since joining the company in 2015, has been promoted to vice president of accounting. Ekstrom has 30 years of experience in finance, accounting, information technology, human resources, and legal and business operations, working with assets totaling more than $1 billion.

Ellen Cole, who has been with WPC for 14 years, has been promoted from senior accountant and lease administrator to accounting manager. She is responsible for property accounting and administering commercial real estate leases.

Ruth Marino, who was WPC’s third employee when she joined WPC 15 years ago, has been promoted from staff accountant to accounts payable supervisor.

Margaret “Maggie” Lopez, who was hired by WPC in 2013 as a receptionist/administrative assistant, has been promoted from lease administrator and accounts payable development clerk to property accountant.

