Monarch Global Academy Laurel teacher Maria Cummings and Monarch Academy Glen Burnie teacher Sonja Bolotin was nominated for Anne Arundel County’s Teacher of the Year.

Cummings teaches world and classical language to middle school students while Bolotin teaches second grade.

