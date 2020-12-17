Quantcast

Ex-Hogan aide declines to answer questions about severance

By: Associated Press Brian Witte December 17, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland lawmakers said Wednesday they will continue investigating a six-figure severance package and large expenses that a former chief of staff to Gov. Larry Hogan received as he transitioned from a state agency to the governor's office — after the former aide repeatedly declined to answer questions before a legislative panel. Sen. Clarence Lam, ...

