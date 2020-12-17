Quantcast

13-year-old charged with fatally shooting Pa. man in Baltimore

By: Associated Press December 17, 2020

BALTIMORE — A Pennsylvania man who traveled to Baltimore to buy was drugs was shot and killed last week by a 13-year-old, police said Wednesday. Chad Michael Jordan, 40, of Jefferson, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot Friday after buying drugs, according to Baltimore police. Officials said the teenager has been charged with murder and other counts in ...

