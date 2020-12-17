Quantcast

US angling to secure more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

By: Associated Press By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — U.S. officials say they're actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer since it was still unclear how well the shots would work. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and special adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui also told reporters Wednesday ...

