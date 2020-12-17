Quantcast

US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.67%

By: Associated Press December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week to record low levels for the 15th time this year against the backdrop of an economy ravaged by the pandemic. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan fell to 2.67% from 2.71% last week. A year ago, ...

