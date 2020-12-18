Quantcast

Aspen Dental expands with new Westminster location

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Aspen Dental officially opened its doors in Westminster with the opening of a new office at 265 Baltimore Blvd., its 12th practice location in Maryland. The office is led by Dr. Kanghyun Lee, who received his DDS degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. Lee and his team will provide a full range of dental services ranging from preventive care ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo