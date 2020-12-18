Quantcast

First United Corp. delivers Q1 dividend

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Oakland-based First United Corporation Friday announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $.13 per share that will be payable on Feb. 1, 2021 to holders of record of the Corporation's common stock as of January 15, 2021. First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers.  The ...

