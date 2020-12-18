Quantcast

Johns Hopkins unveils 20-21 Social Innovation Lab cohort

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

The Johns Hopkins University Social Innovation Lab’s 2020-21 accelerator cohort might only be meeting virtually, but its members are primed to make a real-world impact in areas such as fashion sustainability, bridging the digital divide and civic engagement. The 10 teams in the cohort introduced themselves Dec. 3 during a virtual kickoff event that brought together Social Innovation Lab (SIL), ...

