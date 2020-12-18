Quantcast

KEVIN MIDDLETON v. BOARD OF EDUCATION OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Worker's compensation -- Withdrawal of claim -- Statute of limitations On February 3, 2011, appellant Kevin Middleton was employed as a teacher by the Board of Education of Montgomery County (the “County”) when he slipped on ice and fell, injuring his neck. After Middleton filed a workers’ compensation claim, the Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission (“Commission”) found, ...

