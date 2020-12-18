Quantcast

NICOLE COMEGYS v. LAURA H.G. O’SULLIVAN, ET AL.

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Timeliness of exceptions A homeowner filed exceptions to a foreclosure sale more than 30 days after the clerk had issued a notice stating that the sale would be ratified unless cause to the contrary were shown within 30 days after the date of the notice. Md. Rule 14-305(c). The Circuit ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo