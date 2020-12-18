Quantcast

ROBERT CRAIG, et al. v. B&R DESIGN GROUP, INC., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Administrative law -- Professional negligence -- Certificate of qualified expert Robert and Barbara Craig appeal the dismissal of their complaint against the engineers they hired to assist them in subdividing a piece of real property in Frederick County. The Circuit Court for Frederick County found that the complaint triggered plaintiff’s statutory requirement to file a certificate ...

