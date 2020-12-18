Quantcast

Under Armour completes sale of MyFitnessPal Platform

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Baltimore-based athletic apparel manufacturer Under Armour Inc. Friday announced it has completed the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform to Francisco Partners. This announcement follows the Oct. 30 news release in which Under Armour detailed that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Francisco Partners regarding the sale of this business for a transaction value of $345 million, inclusive ...

