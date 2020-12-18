Quantcast

High court rules challenge to Trump census plan is premature

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman December 18, 2020

The Supreme Court has dismissed as premature a challenge to President Donald Trump's plan to exclude people living in the country illegally from the population count used to allot states seats in the House of Representatives.

