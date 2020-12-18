Quantcast

Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office seizes two fake domain names

By: Associated Press December 18, 2020

BALTIMORE — Authorities have seized two domain names posing as biotechnology companies developing COVID-19 treatments but are apparently collecting personal information for fraud and installing malware, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore said Friday. An investigation was launched by Homeland Security Investigations earlier this month after corporate security for a company identified in an affidavit as ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo