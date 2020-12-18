Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop completes sale for Texas apartment property

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it brokered the sale and structured acquisition financing for Collection at Overlook, a 411-unit multifamily property located in San Antonio. Walker & Dunlop's Forest Bass and Matt Pohl represented the buyer and the seller in the disposition, and financing experts Tom Toland and Matt Newton arranged a permanent loan through Freddie Mac's Green Advantage execution. The financing ...

