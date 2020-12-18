Quantcast

WALTER J. ADCOCK v. QUEEN’S LANDING COUNCIL OF UNIT OWNERS, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff December 18, 2020

Real property -- Condominium association -- Roof dormers This appeal concerns appellant Walter J. Adcock’s battle to get his condominium association, Queen’s Landing Council of Unit Owners, Inc., appellee, to approve his requests for permission to construct dormers on the roof of his residence. In this appeal, Mr. Adcock challenges the decision of the Circuit Court ...

