JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. v. TRUIST BANK, ET AL

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2020

Real property -- Priority positions -- Lender and intervening home equity lender This appeal concerns the respective priority positions of (1) a lender who refinances a home mortgage loan secured by a first-priority deed of trust on the property, and (2) an intervening home equity lender whose line of credit is secured by a deed of ...

