RAYMOND LUNN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 21, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Second-degree rape Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, the court found Raymond Lunn, appellant, guilty of attempted second-degree rape, second-degree assault, false imprisonment, and fourth-degree sexual offense. The court sentenced appellant to an aggregate term of thirty years’ imprisonment with all but eight years ...

