By: Daily Record Staff December 22, 2020

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County is currently recruiting for an experienced ASA.
Prepare and prosecute complex felony criminal cases as well as a wide variety of additional legal matters.  Min. of 7 years experience in criminal law.  Submit resume, cover letter, and application to Dept. of HR, Worcester County Govt. Ctr. 1 W. Market St., Rm. 1301, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Email: ahankins@co.worcester.md.us.
see: (https://www.co.worcester.md.us/departments/hr/jobs)

Phone 410-632-0090
EOE/AA

