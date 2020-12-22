ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATE’S ATTORNEY

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Worcester County is currently recruiting for an experienced ASA.

Prepare and prosecute complex felony criminal cases as well as a wide variety of additional legal matters. Min. of 7 years experience in criminal law. Submit resume, cover letter, and application to Dept. of HR, Worcester County Govt. Ctr. 1 W. Market St., Rm. 1301, Snow Hill, MD 21863.

Email: ahankins@co.worcester.md.us .

see: ( https://www.co.worcester.md. us/departments/hr/jobs )

Phone 410-632-0090

EOE/AA

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.