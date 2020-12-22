Betty Valdes

Cable TV Host & Producer

Montgomery Municipal Cable, Channel 16



For more than 50 years, Betty Valdes has dedicated her life’s work to helping underserved communities by creating effective communications channels. Her love and passion for education, access to information, justice, the arts and cultures of the world inspired her to create and produce and host Que Pasa, a Spanish-speaking and award-winning cable TV show on Montgomery Municipal Cable.

Valdes has spent her life creating shows and networking with local community organizations “to provide vulnerable populations with critical resources to improve their socio-emotional well-being and quality of life.” She continues to partner and collaborate with organizations and business leaders to help community members fulfill their dreams of entrepreneurship and financial independence.

She is a longtime mentor to young Latinos and has been the recipient of the Maryland Top 100 Women award by The Daily Record three times. In 2011, she was inducted to The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women Circle of Excellence. She regularly volunteers her time at the Spanish Catholic Center helping immigrants achieve the dream of U.S. citizenship.

As a former librarian in Montgomery County, Valdes, a native Venezuelan, saw the desperate need among the minority communities to be educated on the issues that affect them. She set out to do that and never looked back. She founded the Montgomery County Government Hispanic Employees’ Association to promote compensation benefits for employees who provide their language expertise for county services.

Her advice for success stems from Manero: “Be true to yourself and engage in a business you are passionate about. Follow the path of education over ignorance and you will be rewarded with success and happiness. Demonstrate leadership skills like empathy, ethics, integrity and resilience. Teach, train and lead by example, and be guided by knowledge,” Valdes said.

Be true to yourself and engage in a business you are passionate about. Follow the path of education over ignorance and you will be rewarded with success and happiness.”