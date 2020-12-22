Quantcast

Buchbinder acquires Howard County tax accounting firm

By: Tom Baden December 22, 2020

Buchbinder Tunick & Company LLP, a regional CPA firm based in Bethesda, announced it has acquired Iwanczuk & Associates P.C. in Columbia. The incorporation of the Iwanczuk practice is part of Buchbinder’s strategic plan to strengthen and enhance the services offered to clients in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia, the firm said in a ...

