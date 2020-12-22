Quantcast

Del. Jalisi faces order to pay ex-legislative aide’s back wages

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 22, 2020

A state delegate from Baltimore County could have his state salary garnished to pay the back wages of a legislative aide he was barred from hiring because he had not completed required anger management classes. An attorney for Brian Agandi, the former legislative aide, sought and was granted the order Tuesday against Del. Hasan "Jay" Jalisi, D-Baltimore County. ...

