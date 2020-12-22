Dr. David Kwabena Wilson

President

Morgan State University



Dr. David Kwabena Wilson serves as the 10th president of Morgan State University, bringing more than 30 years of experience in higher education administration. Wilson holds four academic degrees including a Bachelor of Science in political science, a Master of Science in education, a Master of Education in educational planning and administration and a Doctor of Education in administration planning and social policy from Harvard University.

Wilson joined Morgan State in July 2010 and has instituted several accolades for the historically black college. He helped elevate Morgan State from a moderate research classification of R3 to an R2, a status reserved for doctoral universities with high research activity. He helped Morgan achieve a second-year retention rate of above 70%.

Wilson also achieved the highest alumni participation in giving rate of 17%, a rate higher than most private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and higher than many public regional universities nationwide.

Morgan State has also seen its highest graduation rate in 10 years as well as the continuation of their status as the number one HBCU in Fulbright scholars and grantees with 149 awarded in 44 countries.

He is the author of two books and is the author of more than 20 scholarly articles. He was named one of the nation’s top 100 leaders in higher education by the American Association of Higher Education in 1998.

As a child with 10 siblings on a sharecropper’s farm, Wilson’s hard work, tenacity and encouragement from his father and teachers helped him become the first person in his family to attend college.

His educational philosophy is about putting the student experience first and hopes to make Morgan State a leader in producing the next wave of the nation’s innovators.

He was named one of the nation’s top 100 leaders in higher education by the American Association of Higher Education in 1998.