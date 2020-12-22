The Honorable James T. Smith Jr.

Mediator

The Platt Group LLC

Alifelong resident of Baltimore County, The Honorable James T. Smith, Jr., has dedicated much of his personal and professional life to public service. He served as Baltimore County Executive for two terms, served for 16 years as a Judge on the Circuit Court, and seven years on the Baltimore County Council. Smith is a beloved arbitrator and mediator and currently lends his sharp resolution skills to Annapolis-based The Platt Group LLC.

After serving two terms in office as county executive, Smith joined his son’s Towson law firm. Shortly thereafter in 2013, he was appointed as Maryland secretary of transportation under Gov. Martin O’Malley. Smith oversaw a $4.4 billion annual budget and was responsible for more than 10,000 employees.

Until May 2019, Judge Smith served on the executive team of the-Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh as her chief of strategic alliances, responsible for coordinating federal, state, municipal, nonprofit and foundation interactions with the city and overseeing eight Baltimore departments and agencies.

Smith was instrumental in revitalizing many main streets in Baltimore County, including adopting the Owings Mills Town Center Master Plan. He led the creation and funding of Baltimore’s Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund to revitalize Baltimore’s disinvested neighborhoods.

He believes his greatest impact was his work in public service and that anyone can make a difference.

“Work hard at your craft, whether business or legal, and stay abreast of changes in your industry or practice. Treasure and protect your reputation as it is your most important asset. When you are settled in, reach out to your profession and get involved in activities and care about your community. Be willing to donate your time and talent to improve and strengthen the community where you live or where your business is located,” Smith said.

Work hard at your craft, whether business or legal, and stay abreast of changes in your industry or practice.”