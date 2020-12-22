Jane Shaab

Senior Vice President

University of Maryland Baltimore Health Sciences Research Park Corporation

Jane Shaab has been a longtime advocate for Baltimore’s technology business and research scene.

She is the senior vice president of the University of Maryland Baltimore Health Sciences Research Park Corporation as well as associate vice president for economic development.

A graduate of Rosemont College in Pennsylvania and the Goucher College Business Management Institute, Shaab previously served as executive director for The Greater Baltimore Technology Council, director of economic development for the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and director of national marketing for Maryland Economic Growth Associates Inc.

Before joining the team for the University of Maryland BioPark, Shaab served as senior director of business development for the Office of Research and Development and senior director of corporate relations for the University’s Office of External Affairs.

Committed to giving back to the community, she is a board member for the B&O Railroad Museum and was a founding member of Poe Baltimore Board of Trustees. She is also a member of the Greater Baltimore Committee and on the board of directors for the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance.

After being named to The Maryland Daily Record’s Top 100 Women list three times (1997, 1999 and 2001), she became a member of the Circle of Excellence.

