Joseph A. Sullivan

Former Chairman & CEO, Legg Mason

Senior Advisor, Franklin Templeton



Since 2013, Joseph A. Sullivan has served as president and CEO of Legg Mason. He served as the interim CEO before his unanimous appointment and was selected for his ability to bring a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the over century-old global asset management firm.

Sullivan is known for his “no-nonsense management style” and was instrumental in rebuilding and regenerating Legg Mason into a premier asset company. Since Legg Mason was acquired in February by Franklin Templeton, Sullivan remains chairman and CEO of Legg Mason and is a senior adviser working closely with leadership at Franklin Templeton to “create meaningful long-term benefits for our clients and provide our shareholders with a compelling valuation for their investment.”

Sullivan joined Legg Mason in 2008 as senior executive vice president and chief administrative officer and also served as head of global distribution.

Sullivan served as trustee and former chair of the Securities Industry Institute, was former chair of the Fixed Income Committee of the National Association of Securities Dealers, a board member of the Bond Market Association and a member of the New York Stock Exchange Hearing Board.

Before Legg Mason, he served on the board of directors of Stifel Financial and as executive vice president and head of fixed income capital markets for Stifel Nicolaus from December 2005 until rejoining Legg Mason in 2008.

Sullivan has more than 30 years of industry experience, holding prior executive roles at Legg Mason Wood Walker, Dain Bosworth and Piper Jaffray.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from St. John’s University and is a graduate of the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Sullivan is known for his “no-nonsense management style” and was instrumental in rebuilding and regenerating Legg Mason into a premier asset company.