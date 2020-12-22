Quantcast

Md. Court of Appeals disbars ‘one-man misconduct wave’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 22, 2020

Maryland’s top court has unanimously disbarred a Baltimore attorney it described as “a one-man misconduct wave” who threatened to “blow up” a physical therapy facility whose owner had filed an ethics complaint against him. Besides the violent threat, Darryl Russel Armstrong’s ethical violations included misappropriating client settlement funds for personal use, charging fees for services not ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo