Md. Life Sciences launches campaign to attract talent, investors

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter December 22, 2020

Maryland has been a hub for the life sciences for years, but the industry’s leaders are hoping to grow its presence in the state even further. That’s why Maryland Life Sciences, part of the Maryland Tech Council, launched its new “It’s Better Here!” campaign in hopes of continuing to attract not only businesses but investors and employees ...

