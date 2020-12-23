Andrea Terry and Caroline Morelock | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications promoted Andrea Terry to associate vice president, integration management, and Caroline Morelock to senior integration manager.

Terry has more than two decades of marketing management experience. As an associate vice president, she leads large-scale, integrated marketing campaigns for the Military OneSource account, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe.

Before joining Crosby in 2015, Terry was director of client services at MDAgree, a provider of telemedicine services. She also held management roles with the agencies Inovalon and Benchworks, where she oversaw major programs for health systems, managed care providers and pharmaceutical companies.

Morelock joined Crosby in 2016 and has quickly moved up the ranks in account management. As a Senior Integration Manager, she plays a pivotal role managing national outreach campaigns on behalf of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, and the Health Resources & Services Administration’s organ donation campaign.

