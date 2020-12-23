Gloria A. Worch | Baxter Baker

Gloria A. Worch, a partner at Baxter Baker, was recognized as a 2021 Super Lawyer.

She focuses her practice on professional malpractice defense and has successfully represented institutional clients and individual providers in medical malpractice and other complex cases throughout the judicial systems of Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

Worch handles litigation in all its phases including investigation, depositions, motions practice and trial. Her advocacy skills, motivation, effective communication skills and tenacious approach to complex litigation has consistently yielded successful outcomes for her clients.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.