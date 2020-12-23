Jeffrey S. Rosen | Rosen Sapperstein

Jeffrey S. Rosen, co-managing partner of Rosen, Sapperstein & Friedlander LLC, a Towson based business consulting and accounting firm, was honored by The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore with the Harry Greenstein Young Leadership award.

The award goes to one male and one female who have demonstrated a profound and sustained commitment to The Associated and the general community. Winners are selected by a committee of the past 10 years of award winners.

Rosen has been actively involved with The Associated for over eighteen years, including in various roles on boards and committees within The Associated system. Rosen’s dedication to the future of the Jewish community has also included his commitment to Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc. (CHAI). CHAI is a nonprofit housing and community development organization that serves northwest Baltimore City and the adjacent Baltimore County neighborhoods in Pikesville.

CHAI’s mission is to strengthen the fabric of neighborhoods connected to Jewish Baltimore, through housing and community development, so residents of all ages can thrive. Rosen was a member of CHAI’s board from 2003-2020 and served as board president from 2016-2018.

Rosen also previously served as the co-chair of The Associated’s IMPACT Generosity Gala.

