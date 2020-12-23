Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2020

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Civil Procedure; Statute of limitations: There is no statute of limitations in Maryland applicable to mortgage foreclosures under Cunningham v. Davidoff, 188 Md. 437 (1947), which remains good law. Daughtry v. Nadel, No. 1814, Sept. Term, 2019. Criminal Procedure; Cross-examination: Where the trial court permitted the defense to elicit testimony that a ...

