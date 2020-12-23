Quantcast

Malcolm Anderson | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2020

anderson-malcolm-continental-realtyContinental Realty Corporation promoted Malcolm Anderson to service manager for Central Island Square in Daniel Island, South Carolina. Anderson was previously CRC’s Service Manager for The Village Apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Anderson will focus on a wide variety of responsibilities to assure the proper service operations of Central Island Square, a mixed-use project containing 313 multifamily units and nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo