Malcolm Anderson | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation promoted Malcolm Anderson to service manager for Central Island Square in Daniel Island, South Carolina. Anderson was previously CRC’s Service Manager for The Village Apartments in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Anderson will focus on a wide variety of responsibilities to assure the proper service operations of Central Island Square, a mixed-use project containing 313 multifamily units and nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.