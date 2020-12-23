Md. Super Lawyers | Gordon Feinblatt

The law firm of Gordon Feinblatt LLC had 17 attorneys named to the 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers list, and an additional seven have been named by Super Lawyers as 2021 Maryland Rising Stars.

The attorneys selected as 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers are:

Charles R. Bacharach — Employment & Labor, Employment Litigation, Employee Benefits

Todd R. Chason — Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, Government Relations

Timothy D.A. Chriss — Real Estate, Land Use/Zoning

Carol Ghingher Cooper — Family Law

Ned T. Himmelrich — Intellectual Property, Business/Corporate, Technology Transactions

Robert C. Kellner — Employee Benefits, Employment & Labor

Kirk Kolodner— Family Law, Business Litigation, General Litigation

Edward J. Levin — Real Estate

Searle E. Mitnick — Real Estate, Business/Corporate

David S. Musgrave — Bankruptcy

Abba David Poliakoff — Business/Corporate, Securities & Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Intellectual Property, Technology Transaction

Michael C. Powell — Environmental, Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental Litigation, Government Relations

Barry F. Rosen — Health Care, Business/Corporate, Antitrust Litigation

Lynn B. Sassin — Estate Planning & Probate, Estate & Trust Litigation

William D. Shaughnessy Jr. — Real Estate, Business/Corporate, Land Use/Zoning

Jerrold A. Thrope — Business Litigation, Family Law, Intellectual Property Litigation

Margaret M. Witherup — Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, Environmental Litigation, Health Care

The attorneys selected as 2021 Rising Stars are:

David W. Beugelmans — Energy & Natural Resources

Lauren E. Lake — Business Litigation, Civil Litigation, Employment Litigation, General Litigation

Christopher T. Magette — Banking, Creditor Debtor Rights, Real Estate

Alexandria K. Montanio — Business/Corporate, Civil Litigation, Health Care

Bryan M. Mull — Bankruptcy

Alicia Lynn Wilson — Employment & Labor

Meghan E. Young — Personal Injury – General

