Md. Super Lawyers | Gordon Feinblatt

The law firm of Gordon Feinblatt LLC had 17 attorneys named to the 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers list, and an additional seven have been named by Super Lawyers as 2021 Maryland Rising Stars.
The attorneys selected as 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers are:
Charles R. Bacharach — Employment & Labor, Employment Litigation, Employee Benefits
Todd R. Chason — Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, Government Relations
Timothy D.A. Chriss — Real Estate, Land Use/Zoning
Carol Ghingher Cooper — Family Law
Ned T. Himmelrich — Intellectual Property, Business/Corporate, Technology Transactions
Robert C. Kellner — Employee Benefits, Employment & Labor
- Kirk Kolodner— Family Law, Business Litigation, General Litigation
Edward J. Levin — Real Estate
Searle E. Mitnick — Real Estate, Business/Corporate
David S. Musgrave — Bankruptcy
Abba David Poliakoff — Business/Corporate, Securities & Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Intellectual Property, Technology Transaction
Michael C. Powell — Environmental, Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental Litigation, Government Relations
Barry F. Rosen — Health Care, Business/Corporate, Antitrust Litigation
Lynn B. Sassin — Estate Planning & Probate, Estate & Trust Litigation
William D. Shaughnessy Jr. — Real Estate, Business/Corporate, Land Use/Zoning
Jerrold A. Thrope — Business Litigation, Family Law, Intellectual Property Litigation
Margaret M. Witherup — Energy & Natural Resources, Environmental, Environmental Litigation, Health Care
The attorneys selected as 2021 Rising Stars are:
David W. Beugelmans — Energy & Natural Resources
Lauren E. Lake — Business Litigation, Civil Litigation, Employment Litigation, General Litigation
Christopher T. Magette — Banking, Creditor Debtor Rights, Real Estate
Alexandria K. Montanio — Business/Corporate, Civil Litigation, Health Care
Bryan M. Mull — Bankruptcy
Alicia Lynn Wilson — Employment & Labor
Meghan E. Young — Personal Injury – General
Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.