Michael Fellerman | Selzer Gurvitch

By: Daily Record Staff December 23, 2020

fellerman-michael-selzer-gurvitchSelzer Gurvitch Rabin Wertheimer & Polott, PC announced the appointment of Michael Fellerman as partner.

An experienced transactional tax attorney with a focus on domestic and international real estate and business transactions, Fellerman will be responsible for corporate and business taxes as well as real estate, personal and fiduciary income, estate and gift taxes, tax-exempt matters and will support tax assessments and appeals

