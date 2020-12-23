Quantcast

Miller to resign from Maryland Senate

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 23, 2020

Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., the longest serving president of the Senate in Maryland and the United States, will resign effective today.

