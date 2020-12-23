Peter Loew | Knollwood

Knollwood , a housing community for those 62 and older, hired Peter Loew as the new director of the human resources department.

Loew will contribute to the Knollwood culture by engaging with staff, so they feel appreciated and are excited to perform their best for residents. In his prior experience, Loew successfully spearheaded the development of programs to streamline processes, as well as supported recruiting, developing, engaging, and retaining staff.

