Columbia Care to acquire Green Leaf Medical for near $240M

By: Daily Record Staff December 24, 2020

Columbia Care Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Maryland-based Green Leaf Medical LLC, a privately held, fully-integrated cannabis multi-state operator based in the mid-Atlantic region, for approximately $240 million with the potential for additional performance-based milestone payments. Green Leaf Medical operates a 42,000-square-foot growing and processing facility as well as dispensaries in Rockville and ...

