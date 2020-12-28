Quantcast

AP source: NFL fines Ravens $250K for COVID violations

By: Associated Press By Barry Wilner December 28, 2020

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told The Associated Press on Monday. The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh. The person spoke ...

