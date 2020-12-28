Quantcast

GBMC HealthCare frontline team members begin receiving COVID-19 vaccination

By: Daily Record Staff December 28, 2020

GBMC HealthCare began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline team members Monday. The first injections of the vaccine were administered Monday morning to approximately 200 members from different areas of medicine. Frontline members of the emergency department and the intensive care unit as well as operating room staff along with staff and providers from the ...

