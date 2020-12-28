Quantcast

Md. reports 1,758 new coronavirus cases, 31 more deaths

By: Associated Press December 28, 2020

State health officials in Maryland have reported 1,758 news coronavirus cases and 31 more deaths. The Baltimore Sun first reported the new numbers were released Sunday following the Christmas holiday weekend. This month has already seen the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began in Maryland. That's more than 67,000 cases for the month of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo