Quantcast

Southwest pulls threat of furloughs at BWI after relief bill signed

By: Associated Press By David Koenig December 28, 2020

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines, which operates a major East Coast hub out of Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, is lifting the threat of furloughs or pay cuts for thousands of workers now that U.S. airlines will get up to $15 billion more in taxpayer aid contained in the coronavirus-relief bill. American and United Airlines, which together ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo