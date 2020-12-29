Md. Super Lawyers | Bowie & Jensen

Seven members of Bowie & Jensen LLC were named to the 2021 Super Lawyers Lists for Maryland and one was named a Rising Star.

Recognized in the Super Lawyers list were:

Jason Brino: Business Litigation

Matthew Esworthy: General Litigation (top 100 distinction)

Joshua Glikin: IP Litigation

Matthew Hjortsberg: Business Litigation (top 100 distinction)

Mark Jensen: Mergers & Acquisitions

William McComas: Technology Transactions (10 year award)

J. Nicole Windsor: Employment & Labor

Recognized as a Maryland Rising Star was:

Schyler Bailey (Business Litigation)

