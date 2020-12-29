Quantcast

Md. Super Lawyers | Bowie & Jensen

By: Daily Record Staff December 29, 2020

Seven members of Bowie & Jensen LLC were named to the 2021 Super Lawyers Lists for Maryland and one was named a Rising Star.

Recognized in the Super Lawyers list were:

Jason Brino: Business Litigation

Matthew Esworthy: General Litigation (top 100 distinction)

Joshua Glikin: IP Litigation

Matthew Hjortsberg: Business Litigation (top 100 distinction)

Mark Jensen: Mergers & Acquisitions

William McComas: Technology Transactions (10 year award)

J. Nicole Windsor: Employment & Labor

Recognized as a Maryland Rising Star was:

Schyler Bailey (Business Litigation)

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo