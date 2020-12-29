Md. Super Lawyers | Bowie & Jensen

Seven members of Bowie & Jensen LLC were named to the 2021 Super Lawyers Lists for Maryland and one was named a Rising Star.
Recognized in the Super Lawyers list were:
Jason Brino: Business Litigation
Matthew Esworthy: General Litigation (top 100 distinction)
Joshua Glikin: IP Litigation
Matthew Hjortsberg: Business Litigation (top 100 distinction)
Mark Jensen: Mergers & Acquisitions
William McComas: Technology Transactions (10 year award)
J. Nicole Windsor: Employment & Labor
Recognized as a Maryland Rising Star was:
Schyler Bailey (Business Litigation)
