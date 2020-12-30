Anne Arundel County, restaurants, agree to limited indoor dining

Four Anne Arundel restauranteurs are withdrawing a lawsuit against County Executive Steuart Pittman after both sides reached an agreement on ending a prohibition on indoor dining in that county.

The settlement came after two days of hearings to continue an injunction against Pittman’s executive order and signals that both sides were motivated by the potential for losing the hearing before Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge William C Mulford II.

The agreement allows both sides to avoid a potentially adverse ruling that could have closed restaurants or handcuffed Pittman and the county as he manages slowing the spread of the virus if infections and hospitalizations increase.

“The lawsuit was a last resort,” said Ed Hartman, an attorney for four restaurant owners.

Under the agreement, restaurants will be allowed to continue with 25% indoor seating — which they had been asking for — but will have to adopt additional contact tracing measures.

“I believe we demonstrated to the court that the county’s decision was based on our strong desire to save lives and protect public health and was neither arbitrary nor capricious,” Pittman said. “However, the prospect of a sudden and disruptive closure of indoor dining prompted me to evaluate the best course of action at this time.”

Pittman opened the door to a potential settlement on Tuesday afternoon during testimony when he said that he might consider lifting the ban even if the county was successful in opposing the temporary restraining order issued by Mulford on Dec. 16. But during that testimony, Pittman expressed concerns about how continuing Mulford’s order might open the doors to other groups challenging his executive orders.

“Since December 10 when I announced the four week suspension of indoor dining, much has changed,” Pittman said in a statement. “Catastrophic hospitalization projections, rising case rates, rising death rates, and restrictions put in effect by the state and the county have altered public behavior. Case rates have dropped slightly and hospitalization projections have been adjusted downward. We still expect a challenging surge in COVID hospitalizations and a post-holiday case rate increase, but the improved forecast allows us to maintain our current level of restrictions.”

Previous legal challenges by restaurants against pandemic restrictions in other Maryland jurisdictions have been rebuffed.

(This story will be updated.)