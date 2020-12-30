Quantcast

Emmes acquires Czech clinical research group

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2020

Emmes, a Rockville-based clinical research organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, Wednesday announced it acquired Neox s.r.o., a European-based CRO. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Neox will add more than 150 employees who support biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Based in Prague, Neox has operations primarily in central and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo