Quantcast

Erickson Living’s Spirit of Giving makes meaningful difference for Baltimore-area nonprofits

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2020

Erickson Living provided a donation of personal care products to Empower4Life on Christmas Eve and is scheduled for a similar donation to Paul’s Place on Jan. 7. These gifts are part of an Erickson Cares Holidays Community Outreach Initiative to help Baltimore’s communities succeed and enjoy a better quality of life. Each nonprofit will receive 2,200 boxes, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo