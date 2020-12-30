Quantcast

Howard County takes ownership of Savage remainder property

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Wednesday announced the closing on the Savage remainder property, a five-acre parcel located to the west of Savage Mill, for $1.725 million. Howard County has now officially taken ownership of the property and will preserve the property as open space. The County will use Program Open Space (POS) – state funding designated ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo