Law Digest — Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 30, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Professional Responsibility; Disbarment: Disbarment was the appropriate sanction for a Maryland attorney who, among other things, failed to take necessary and fundamental steps in client cases, including failing to respond to discovery, missing court appearances, appearing at proceedings unprepared, abandoning clients, failing to remit funds from clients’ settlements to pay medical bills, ...

